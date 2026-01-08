Coco Gauff is gearing up for the Australian Open by leading the defending champion United States team past the United Cup quarterfinals in Perth, Australia. After winning her singles match against Maria Sakkari, Gauff partnered with Christian Harrison in mixed-doubles play against Greece's team to keep the US's bid for a third title in four years alive.

The WTA World No. 4 topped Sakkari in straight sets on Wednesday, 6-3, 6-2, to give the US a 1-0 lead. When Taylor Fritz dropped his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas, the decision came down to a mixed-doubles sudden-death round. Gauff and Harrison ultimately prevailed 4-6, 6-4, 10-8, sending them to the semifinal round. After the matches, Gauff gave her thoughts on how her play managed to propel the US team forward.

“I think I was striking the ball well today, and when that happens, my movement on the court is also good,” Gauff said after her singles win. “I usually know it's going to be a good day.”

This victory didn't come easily, however. Gauff had to mentally bounce back from a disappointing 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-0 defeat at the hands of Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the previous match. She was able to save the US's repeat run in mixed doubles after Fritz won his match, but Gauff made it clear that the poor performance stuck with her.

“I think for me, [the loss to Bouzas Maneiro] felt like one of my worst matches of my career. I felt like I was practicing well, and I'm playing practice sets well, and my first match went well. So I tried to erase it and learn from it,” Gauff said Wednesday. “I don't think I was the most positive that match, so I just tried to stay positive regardless of what happened today.”

With the win, Gauff and the American team will head to Sydney on Saturday to compete against either Poland or Australia for a spot in Sunday's final round.