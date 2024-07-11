In a recent Instagram post by DaHouseNation, Terance Mathis, the former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver and current head coach of Morehouse College’s football team, made his feelings about the team's projected last-place finish in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) abundantly clear. His response? A series of laughing emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Da ‘HOUSE (@dahousenation)

Morehouse College, one of the original members of the SIAC, has a storied yet tumultuous football history. The program has enjoyed moments of success, including eleven winning seasons since 2000 and a playoff appearance in the 2010 NCAA Division II season under head coach Rich Freeman. However, recent years have been far less kind to the Maroon Tigers.

In the 2023 season, the team posted a lackluster 1-9 record, securing their sole victory against in-city rival Clark Atlanta University. The season's end saw the dismissal of head coach Gerard Wilcher, a Morehouse football alumnus. His departure was steeped in controversy, as Wilcher took to social media to hint at various undisclosed issues that he felt hindered his ability to develop the team effectively.

“Please know that I tried every day to uplift my beloved Morehouse,” Wilcher stated in a letter obtained by HBCU Gameday. “Statistically, we improved in almost every category. We played a challenging schedule with only two home games and even though we asked numerous times, we were not given the resources to have a strength and conditioning program. I was hired after the recruiting season and had no recruiting budget. However, the College has made the decision to no longer retain me rather than give us the support and resources we need in order to be successful.”

Mathis was hired by Morehouse in February 2024, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a lasting legacy in football. A former Atlanta Falcon, Mathis joined the team in 1994 and made his first post-season appearance in 1998, playing in Super Bowl XXXIII. During the Super Bowl, he led the Falcons in receptions with seven for 85 yards, including a three-yard touchdown catch. By the time he retired, Mathis had become the Falcons' all-time leader in touchdowns and receptions.

Now, Mathis faces the formidable task of rebuilding the Morehouse football program, a challenge that many would view as daunting. Yet, his lighthearted response to the low poll ranking suggests a man unfazed by public perception.

Morehouse showed flashes of brilliance not reflected by it's 1-9 record. They'd fought valiantly against teams such as Albany State, Tuskegee, and Kentucky State and showed promise in the trenches. The addition of Mathis should prove to be interesting as the Maroon Tigers look to rebuild and emerge as contenders in the conference.

Morehouse kicks off their season against the Edward Waters University Tigers on August 31st at 3 PM EST.