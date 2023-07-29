Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya believes Errol Spence Jr. is beatable as long as Terence Crawford gets to expose this possible weakness ahead of their Saturday night showdown in Las Vegas. Oscar De La Hoya believes Spence Jr.'s jaw health is very questionable considering that he had grueling car accidents in the past.

“What people are not talking about is Spence's jaw. [An] accident caused damage to all of [Spence's] teeth,” De La Hoya tweeted on X. Oscar De La Hoya then recalled an instance in Errol Spence Jr.'s fight against Yordenis Ugas last year where Ugas staggered Spence with shots to his chin and jaw that nearly knocked him out. “Look at Ugas wobbling Spence when they fought. Imagine Crawford landing on the jaw?” De La Hoya further said.

Spence eventually survived that Round 6 scare and knocked Ugas out four rounds later to win the World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight super title and keep the World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation belts.

Interestingly enough, Ugas won the WBA belt from Manny Pacquiao, who knocked De La Hoya out in their “dream match”.

Oscar De La Hoya did not specify the accident that led to Errol Spence Jr.'s jaw to be badly hurt, but on Oct. 10, 2019, Spence almost died when he crashed his Ferrari after a night out while driving too fast. The accident was caught in a closed-circuit television camera, and a copy of the video was shared to reporters, including CBS News Dallas' JD Miles.

Daniel Yanofski of The Sporting News recalled that Spence suffered facial lacerations and was taken to an intensive care unit but luckily no bones were broken.