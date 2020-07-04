Terry Rozier’s shocking admission about Michael Jordan, ’90s Bulls

Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier already plays for Michael Jordan, but he still gained a deeper appreciation for his team’s owner after watching ESPN’s The Last Dance docu-series.

As with so many other players in the modern NBA, Rozier—along with teammate Devante Graham—used The Last Dance to dive into the Jordan story and learn more about the greatest basketball player of all time.

“Just actually seeing this documentary, I learned so much,” Rozier told Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Abrams. “I didn’t even know that they won three straight [championships two times]. I’m just being honest. … To do things like that in this league, you have to be super special.”

Charlotte’s second-year guard Devonte Graham also shared this about Jordan:

“I hear all the stories, and you see the films and the clips and things like that, but you actually watched The Last Dance, it kind of put it in perspective to why he is who he is and the way he played and the way he led and carried himself, why—to me, [he’s] the greatest player.”

Rozier knew about Michael Jordan’s legacy. But he still couldn’t help himself from getting the goosebumps upon watching the documentary.

Jordan signed Rozier to a three-year, $58 million deal in 2019. Today, Rozier says Jordan’s belief in him meant a lot. The young point guard’s competitive fire was one thing that resonated with the legend himself.

The Hornets owner held a conference call with his young roster to talk about the doc, his mentality, and his approach as a teammate.