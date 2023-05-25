Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

How far will the Houston Texans go during the 2023 NFL season?

The Texans ended the 2022 season with a record of 3-13-1, putting them in 4th place in the AFC South and 16th in the AFC. They hired former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to be the sixth head coach in franchise history in late January.

“We are thrilled to welcome DeMeco Ryans as the new head coach of the Houston Texans,” Texans chairman Cal McNair said in a January release. “For so many reasons, DeMeco is everything we are looking for in a leader and coach for our organization. He has a proven track record for developing high-quality players and constantly innovated his defensive scheme over the last six seasons in San Francisco.

“We started this process with the goal of finding someone our fans and city can be proud of and we’ve done just that.”

Houston brought in nine rookies through the 2023 NFL Draft. They selected Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 pick before trading up to No. 3 to select Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. They shored up the offensive line and wide receiver corp with their next two choices before adding depth and talent to the defense with their 4th and 5th-round selections.

Who will be the biggest sleeper in Houston’s draft class? And how will they fit in a Texans lineup looking to make a leap in their first season under Ryans?

Texans Rookie Sleeper: Henry To’oTo’o

The team’s new additions on offense may prove to be the most exciting part of a potentially-revamped Texans roster.

But, in the end, it’s defense that wins championships.

Henry To’oTo’o, a former 4-star recruit from Sacramento, Calif., spent two seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers before transferring to the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2021. The 6-foot-2-inch linebacker played in 28 games for the Crimson Tide, combining for 206 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two pass deflections and one forced fumble.

To’oTo’o will reunite with former Alabama linebacker Christian Harris, who was taken with the 75th-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“We were best friends in college,” To’oTo’o said in April, via Texans TV Host Drew Dougherty. “Everywhere Christian went, I went. Everywhere I went, Christian went. Being able to reunite with him and (defensive lineman Will Anderson) and (wide receiver John Metchie) is a blessing.”

To’oTo’o’s fit with Harris, his overall talent and his time at the high-level collegiate programs, can give him an advantage when trying to fit in with a system under the team’s new coaching staff. Linebacker Denzel Perryman, a potential starter for Houston during the 2022-23 season, will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024 if the Texans choose not to re-sign him next season, according to Spotrac. To’oTo’o can prove to be a solid fit at the linebacker spot if his success at Tennessee and Alabama can translate to the NFL.

“Henry’s just a really instinctive, smart football player,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said in September, via On3 national news desk writer Nick Schultz. “But he does a really good job of preparing for games and I think Pete does a really good job with the linebackers understanding how they fit relative to whatever the call is.

“Henry is one of those guys that, he gets it. He sees it almost like a coach. He’s a great communicator, so I think because he makes calls up front, that really makes the other part of the front seven feel more comfortable and confident in what they’re doing and how we can execute together as a group.”