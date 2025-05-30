As the Houston Texans look to round out the roster before the upcoming season, there's no doubt that the team will be led by quarterback C.J. Stroud. With the Texans having a new offensive coordinator in Nick Caley, he spoke about working with Stroud and about the possible concerns of him not throwing during OTAs.

According to The Houston Chronicle, it was the second consecutive practice that was open to the media that Stroud did not throw the football. While it's unclear if the star is dealing with any type of injury, Caley would bring a sigh of relief to fans as he mentioned during his press conference that there are “no concerns whatsoever,” according to NBC Sports.

“Yeah, he’s locked in every step of the way. No concerns whatsoever,” Caley said in his press conference. “I know DeMeco [Ryans] has already hit on this. Everybody has a specific routine relative to their own routine, specific to whatever. Whether it’s football, whether it’s athletic training, et cetera, and he’s doing a great job and he’s out here and he’s working.”

It's important to note that the OTAs were voluntary practices, but he was present and went through warmups and some drills that had him handing off the ball to running backs.

More to handle for Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud per new OC

While some have been predicting the contract situation for the Texans' signal-caller, he is likely focused on having a strong 2025 campaign after a sophomore season that was down compared to his rookie year. However, Caley would speak on how Stroud could have more to handle this upcoming season, which is good for his bright future.

“The more you can do, the better off you’re going to end up being,” Caley said. “He wants to have the ability to be able to have control. When you’re at that position, there is a lot of great value in being able to fix problems that come up or unscouted looks that come up.

“It doesn’t happen overnight. That’s for sure,” Caley continued. “It’s repetition. It’s comfort with the offense. He’s working hard. He’s done a good job. We’ll just keep growing that.”

Last season, Stroud threw for 3,727 yards to go along with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, leading Houston to a 10-7 record, which was good enough to win the AFC South division. Consequently, they look to improve in 2025 as they open the upcoming season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Sept. 7.