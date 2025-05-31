The Houston Texans have made back-to-back playoff appearances under head coach DeMeco Ryans. As such, expectations are higher than they’ve been in years. The Texans are no longer the rebuilding project they once were. They are now a rising power in the AFC, with franchise quarterback CJ Stroud leading the charge. Yet as the team gathered for its 2025 minicamp, one rookie in particular caught everyone's attention. He may prove to be a critical piece in keeping Houston’s momentum aliv.

In a minicamp filled with new faces, Jayden Higgins stood out not only for his physical gifts but for how seamlessly he integrated into the offense. If his early performance is any indication, the Texans may have found their next offensive weapon, and they’ll need him sooner than later.

Busy and Risky 2025 Offseason

The Texans' 2025 offseason was not without controversy. In fact, it started with significant turbulence. Despite having one of the league’s most dynamic young quarterbacks, Houston finished the 2024 season with the 31st-ranked offensive line. Protecting Stroud quickly became priority number one. However, the front office made several moves that raised eyebrows.

The Texans traded away All-Pro left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who allowed the second-lowest pressure rate at his position. Yes, they received solid value from Washington in return. That said, replacing Tunsil with veteran Cam Robinson represents a noticeable downgrade. The Texans also swapped former first-round guard Kenyon Green for playmaking safety CJ Gardner-Johnson. Additionally, they added veteran guard Laken Tomlinson and acquiring Ed Ingram via trade from the Vikings.

The moves certainly helped bolster an already strong secondary. Still, the offensive line remains a glaring concern. To help offset these risks, Houston extended key defensive pieces Derek Stingley Jr and Jalen Pitre.

Fortunately, the Texans' front office made up considerable ground in the draft. They traded down and selected Iowa State’s Jayden Higgins early in the second round. That's a move that’s already paying dividends. They also addressed the offensive line by selecting tackle Aireontae Ersery, while adding Jaylin Noel to inject more depth into the receiving corps.

The departure of Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell’s ongoing injury recovery left a hole behind WR1 Nico Collins. Enter Higgins, whose early minicamp performance is making believers out of fans, coaches, and scouts alike.

Jayden Higgins Shines in Minicamp

When the Texans selected Higgins at the top of the second, they sent a clear message about how highly they value him. That message became even louder when they handed Higgins the first-ever fully guaranteed contract for a second-round pick in NFL history. Houston’s willingness to make that financial commitment spoke volumes.

Physically, Higgins is everything you’d want in a modern NFL wide receiver. At 6'4 and 214 pounds, with 4.47-second 40-yard dash speed, he offers a rare blend of size, strength, and acceleration. Head coach DeMeco Ryans himself acknowledged the favorable comparisons between Higgins and current WR1 Nico Collins.

“You get a receiver of his stature and with his catch radius, it just opens up a lot of things for us offensively that I know all of our guys are excited about,” Ryans told reporters.

Wasting No Time

In minicamp, Higgins wasted no time showing off those skills. His ability to box out defenders, high-point the ball, and track deep passes stood out consistently during drills and scrimmages. His catch radius and reliable hands made him a popular target, especially on critical third downs and red-zone reps.

Article Continues Below

“Higgins is a talented contested catch receiver and ball tracker,” wrote Bleacher Report scout Dame Parson. “He is savvy; staying patient and calm as the football is descending. His hands are soft and reliable to pluck the ball away from his frame. Higgins has excelled in contested catch situations his entire collegiate career.”

Indeed, Higgins' poise and body control make him a natural fit for Stroud’s accurate deep passing game. Sure, Collins remains the primary target. However, Higgins is already positioning himself as a reliable second option who can take pressure off both Stroud and Collins.

Chemistry That Goes Beyond Minicamp

What’s particularly intriguing about Higgins’ early success is the chemistry he’s building with fellow rookie Jaylin Noel. The two Iowa State teammates are both coming off 1,000-yard seasons for the Cyclones. They were often seen working together before and after practice sessions. They ran routes, threw passes to one another, and simulated catches in warmups.

That familiarity has not gone unnoticed by the coaching staff. With Both Higgins and Noel have real opportunities to step into meaningful roles right away. Christian Kirk, acquired for minimal cost, adds another veteran presence. Still, the young Iowa State duo could be the future.

“The unique thing about the rookie duo is they’ve done it before,” Ryans said. “Knowing each other and being familiar with each other's game is something that will be a benefit.”

The instant chemistry between Higgins and Noel is a hidden asset that could accelerate their development.

A Rookie Ready for the Moment

Jayden Higgins’ standout minicamp performance isn’t just a feel-good offseason story — it’s a signal that Houston may have secured a legitimate offensive weapon for years to come. His size, athleticism, and polished skill set are exactly what the Texans need to complement Nico Collins and help CJ Stroud take the next step in his young career.

In a competitive AFC where margins are razor-thin, finding contributors like Higgins outside of Round 1 could be the difference between another playoff berth and a legitimate Super Bowl run. If his minicamp showing is any indication, Jayden Higgins is ready for the moment — and Houston’s offense may be better for it, both in 2025 and well beyond.