The Houston Texans are reloaded and ready for the 2025 NFL season. Houston had a solid 2024 campaign, winning the AFC South and making it to the postseason for the second consecutive season. Unfortunately, they got bounced in the first round by the Chiefs. Now the Texans and QB C.J. Stroud are ready to make some noise in what should be a hugely important season for the organization.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk penned an article on Saturday in which he made a few predictions about C.J. Stroud's eventual contract extension.

Florio decided to write about Stroud in the aftermath of 49ers QB Brock Purdy receiving a huge extension on Friday.

Florio does not believe the Texans will drag their feet on a Stroud extension.

“Despite the availability of the fifth-year option, the Texans likely won’t take a page from the Cowboys’ playbook and drag their feet through the cheap (relatively speaking) fourth year,” Florio wrote. “Especially since the Texans recently signed cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. after only three seasons.”

Stroud will play in his third NFL season in 2025. As a result, he will be available for extension after the 2025 regular season.

It is safe to say that Stroud will feel some extra pressure to succeed during the 2025 NFL season.

How much could Texans QB C.J. Stroud earn on his second contract?

So how much can Stroud potentially earn on a second contract?

Obviously it depends on how well Stroud performs during the 2025 season. If we assume that he plays in the same range as his first two seasons in the NFL, he could be in for a big pay day.

“Stroud’s spot on the list of highest-paid quarterbacks remains to be seen,” Florio noted. “Purdy landed in a tie for No. 7. Stroud, with a better offensive line and overall improved offense, could put himself in position to fall between Allen and Dak Prescott and the cluster of guys who are in the vicinity of $55 million in new-money average.”

Florio seems to be suggesting that Stroud should also land somewhere in the $50 million per season range.

The quarterback market keeps increasing alongside the rising NFL salary cap. It stands to reason that Stroud could end up signing one of the most valuable contracts in NFL history next offseason. Until the next quarterback signs an extension, of course.

Ultimately, Stroud is the most important player to the future of the Texans organization. As a result, Houston will be forced to pay whatever a fair market price is for Stroud. And perhaps a little bit more than that.

That price will be worth it if Stroud continues to play like a franchise quarterback.