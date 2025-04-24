The 2025 NFL Draft has arrived, and you know that means: Trades are going to be down all weekend as teams look to get in the best position to get the guys that they want, and the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns got us started with a trade that involves five picks, according to a report from Ian Rapoport. This won't end up having a significant impact on the weekend as none of the picks are earlier than the fifth round:

Texans trade

2025 5th round pick (166 overall)

2027 5th round pick

Browns trade

2025 6th round pick (179 overall)

2025 6th round pick (216 overall)

2025 7th round pick (255 overall)

The Texans are getting more picks here, but the Browns are getting the earlier ones. Again, what happens with these picks won't look like a huge deal this weekend because of how late they are, but there are hidden gems in late rounds every single year. You never know what kind of ripple effect a trade like this can have.

Both the Texans and the Browns have now shifted around their late-round picks, but everything is the same for these two teams in terms of where they are picking on Thursday in the first round. The Browns are in possession of the second overall pick in the draft, and the Texans are at 25 after making a run to the postseason last year.

This is more of an intriguing move by the Browns as they are under a lot more pressure in the NFL Draft compared to the Texans. Houston's roster is already in good shape as they have made the playoffs two years in a row, but the Browns have a lot of building to do. Getting earlier picks could end up being very beneficial for them.

This is only the first trade of draft day, but as the night goes on, there is sure to be more action.