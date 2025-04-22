When making predictions about trades for the Houston Texans, it’s easy to hit the mark. And the Texans appear to be primed again for a trade up this year. The team has sniffed around about moving up in the 2025 NFL Draft to address the offensive line, according to espn.com.

“It’s no secret that Houston needs offensive line help,” Albert Breer wrote. “And I’d expect the Texans to target strong-character players as they continue to remake that room.”

How high will Texans try to go in Round 1?

The Texans would surely love to get Will Campbell (LSU) or Armand Membou (Missouri), but those guys seemed to be top-10 locks. And the Texans probably can’t get that high.

However, Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas) might still be in play. But it would take significant draft capital to get him. The Texans may have to set their sights lower.

“The next group of linemen could get moved up the board a bit,” Breer wrote. “And the Texans have two teams in front of them, the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings, that could take an offensive lineman.”

However, the Texans have ammunition.

“Thanks to the Laremy Tunsil trade, the Texans do have three picks on Day 2 (Nos. 58, 79 and 89) to work with,” Breer wrote, noting the Texans are without fourth- and sixth-round selections.”

What other options are available for the Texans?

Breer pointed at Grey Zabel (North Dakota State) as a good player to get.

“I could see where that sets up for a short move up, potentially to try to land someone like Zabel,” Breer wrote. “Or, if they’re feeling froggy and include 2026 picks, maybe a more significant move up for Banks.”

Zabel has received good reviews. Included in the mix, nfl.com tabbed him as an eventual plus starter.

Another player the Texans could select is Donovan Jackson (Ohio State). There are some questions about what position Jackson would play in the NFL, according to nytimes.com.

“Long considered an interior prospect by NFL teams, his left tackle tape was better than what he showed at left guard, forcing NFL teams to reevaluate his best positional fit,” Dane Brugler wrote. “Overall, Jackson’s sustain and recovery hiccups must be addressed by an NFL coaching staff, but his athletic traits and play strength should translate well to the next level. He projects as an NFL starter, and his tape shows a player with true tackle-guard versatility.”