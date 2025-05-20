There are no more excuses in Houston. With CJ Stroud already among the league’s top quarterbacks and DeMeco Ryans cementing a winning culture, the Texans are in go mode. However, even with the franchise on the cusp of serious contention, glaring roster gaps remain. If Houston wants to maximize this precious window, they need to be aggressive. That means working the phones. Smart trades could be the final puzzle pieces.

Incomplete Progress for a Team on the Rise

It’s hard to look at this offseason as a full success for the Texans. They already struggled on the offensive line last year. Recall that Laremy Tunsil was their only offensive lineman to earn a PFF overall grade above 70.2. Then they traded him away during a pivotal time in Stroud’s rookie-contract window. That move raised eyebrows. Sure, Houston tried to make up for it by bringing in a lot of new bodies. However, there is no guarantee that unit will jell in time for a deep playoff run. There were improvements elsewhere: the receiver room now boasts both high upside and a dependable floor. Their secondary is also arguably the best in the AFC South.

The interior defensive line still leaves much to be desired, though, especially in terms of depth and disruptive potential. Yes, Joe Mixon proved to be a solid backfield addition. That said, there’s still a need for a short-yardage bruiser to spell him and keep him fresh deep into the season. Injuries and depth should always be considered in today’s 17-game grind. Now, as we approach training camp, the time is ripe to swing for two more key additions via trade.

Here we'll try to to look at the players who are the Houston Texans 2 best trade targets to round out their 2025 roster.

Target 1: Jerome Ford

A quality playoff team needs a versatile, change-of-pace back. Jerome Ford fits the bill. The Browns’ backfield is undergoing a changing of the guard. Ford—once penciled in as a potential lead back—is now fighting for a roster spot. With rookie runners Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson surging up the depth chart, Ford could be the odd man out. That makes him a perfect trade target for Houston.

Ford is only 25 and still in the final year of his rookie deal. That makes him a low-risk, high-upside option. He rushed for just over 560 yards in 2024 and showed improvement as both a pass-catcher and third-down back. Yes, he doesn’t possess elite speed or tackle-breaking power. Still, he’s reliable in short-yardage situations and capable of executing outside-zone schemes.

What makes Ford especially attractive is his cost and experience. He’d slot in perfectly behind Mixon and Dameon Pierce. This would give Houston a three-headed monster in the backfield without compromising the cap. The Texans ran into depth issues at running back late last year. Relying on Mixon to stay healthy all season long is a gamble. With Ford in the mix, Houston can rotate backs, exploit matchups, and protect Stroud from unnecessary hits. It’s a subtle move that could pay major dividends in January.

Target 2: Trey Hendrickson

Now let’s talk about the splash move. This is the one that could put Houston’s defense over the top. Trey Hendrickson doesn’t just bring pass-rush production. He brings relentless energy and proven playoff pedigree. And most importantly, he’s available.

Hendrickson has made it clear: he won’t suit up for the Bengals again without a new contract. Cincinnati is already dealing with their own cap priorities and youth movement. As such, they gave him permission to seek a trade earlier this year. Sure, other teams have been rumored as landing spots. However, the Texans make far more sense if they’re serious about winning now.

In 2024, Hendrickson led the entire league with 17.5 sacks and 65 pressures. He’s not just a volume guy. He thrives late in plays, uses a deep arsenal of pass-rush moves, and never takes a snap off. Pairing him with Will Anderson Jr would immediately give Houston one of the league’s most feared edge tandems. And in a division that includes Trevor Lawrence and Anthony Richardson, getting after the quarterback is essential. Of course, this likely means parting ways with Danielle Hunter.

DeMeco Ryans has always valued high-motor edge players who can create chaos without needing perfect conditions. Hendrickson is exactly that. The cost won’t be cheap—likely a future second-rounder or a package of picks plus Hunter. However, Houston has draft capital and a closing Super Bowl window. It’s time to go all in.

Go Big or Go Home

The Texans are no longer building—they’re contending. Stroud’s MVP-level trajectory, paired with one of the league’s most dynamic secondaries, gives Houston a real shot at making noise in the AFC. But they’re not there yet. Shoring up the backfield with Jerome Ford and adding a top-tier pass rusher like Trey Hendrickson are the kinds of moves that signal intent. These aren’t luxuries—they’re necessities for a team trying to leap from promising to powerful.

Championship windows don’t stay open forever. For Houston, the time is now.