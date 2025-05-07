The Houston Texans are finalizing their offseason roster with rookie camp set to begin soon. On Wednesday, the front office made another acquisition of an undrafted free agent who was previously signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

Reports indicate that Jackson Woodard, a linebacker who played for the UNLV Rebels, is signing as an UDFA with the Texans, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Woodard is the fourth linebacker Houston has signed this offseason.

“The Texans claimed LB Jackson Woodard off waivers from Seattle.”

Woodard played college football for five years before ultimately taking his talents to the NFL. He spent his first three seasons playing for the Arkansas Razorbacks before transferring to UNLV for his final two. The 22-year-old linebacker had the best season of his collegiate career in the 2024-25 campaign, as he recorded 135 combined tackles (69 solo), 17 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries, and a defensive touchdown.

With eight other linebackers already on the roster, Woodard will have his work cut out for him. The Texans are expected to have Henry To'oTo'o and Al-Shaair Azeez serve as the starting inside linebackers next season. The front office also added EJ Speed and Nick Niemann in free agency to compete for backup roles with Christian Harris and Hansen, and Jamal Hill.

Woodard is the second UDFA linebacker signing the Texans have made, as the team also acquired KC Ossai after the draft. It's more likely that Woodard competes for a spot on special teams, however, there is a possibility he ends up being cut or placed on the practice squad before the start of the regular season.

The Texans finished last season with a 10-7 record, which was enough to clinch the AFC South. Although they did make it out of the Wild Card round after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 32-12, Houston was ultimately eliminated by the Kansas City Chiefs in a 23-14 divisional round loss.