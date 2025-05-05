The Houston Texans are trying to keep the momentum going heading into this season after winning the AFC South and winning a playoff game in each of the last two seasons. Unfortunately for the Texans, they flamed out in the playoffs in the Divisional Round in both seasons, so DeMeco Ryans and company have their sights set on a deeper playoff run.

Part of that is rebuilding the roster through the NFL Draft and free agency, which the Texans have done. The other part of it is getting healthy, especially for a secondary group that was pretty banged up by the end of last season.

Starting safety Jimmie Ward missed the end of the season due to a foot injury that required surgery over the offseason. As voluntary workouts get going, Ryans says that Ward is nearing a return according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

#Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said veteran safety Jimmie Ward out of walking boot and running now after offseason foot surgery 'Jimmie is doing fine.' @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/G9KYGlZb9p — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Jimmie's doing fine, Jimmie's on the road to recovery,” Ryans said. “He's out of his boot now and is starting to get back, get to running a little bit. He's just fine. Jimmie's a great football player, I love Jimmie, I love how he plays the game. Whenever he's ready, I know Jimmie can help our football team win games.”

Thankfully, it does sound like Ward is trending toward being back by the start of mandatory workouts, which will be a big boost for this Texans defense.

Ward is a physical safety that will be rejoining a crowded room on the back end of Ryans' defense when he returns. Jalen Pitre is also coming back from injury, and USC product Calen Bullock had a very promising rookie season. Houston also took Penn State safety Jaylen Reed in the sixth round of the draft, so there will be plenty of competition for the starting spots at that position.

Still, if Ward is healthy, he should see plenty of playing time in this Houston defense. He has only played in 20 games across two seasons with the Texans, but during that time the 33-year-old has 98 tackles and three interceptions. He and Ryans go way back to their time with the San Francisco 49ers together, so he also has a deep understanding of the scheme and can be a leader in the secondary because of it.