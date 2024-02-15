Texas QB CJ Stroud had a wild story about his game against Jaime Jaquez Jr.

The Houston Texans' stellar rookie CJ Stroud is quite the established player on the hardwood and he is scheduled to take part in Friday's Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. Stroud shared a story recently about a high school game during which he scored 40 points against a rising NBA rookie from the Miami Heat.

Recently Stroud spoke out on fellow top five pick Bryce Young and what caused his season to not turn out the way fans had hoped. Stroud won the 2023 Rookie of the Year after a historic 2023 campaign.

On Wednesday, Stroud was seen discussing his high school performance with Cowboys Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons.

Texans' Stroud Gets Real on High School Hoops

Stroud told Parsons to ‘ask Jaquez Jr. about' his performance in high school on ‘The Edge' with Parsons.

The Texans star asked Parsons to ‘roll the clip' to show the highlights of his high school wizardry on the hardwood.

“That game I scored 40 was on Jaime Jaquez Jr.… Ask him about it!” CJ Stroud says he dropped 40 on Jaquez’s team in high school 🔥 (via The Edge with Micah Parsons)pic.twitter.com/dfSLAKYtaF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 14, 2024

Stroud to Play for Stephen A. Smith's Team

Stroud is scheduled to play for ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith's team on Friday at the NBA's All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana.

For the former Ohio State Buckeye and current Houston Texan, it will be an opportunity to show his ‘NBA caliber' skills against celebrity opponents on one of the game's biggest stages.

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is scheduled for Sunday at 8 pm ET.

Minnesota Timberwolves Coach Chris Finch will coach the East while Milwaukee Bucks Coach Doc Rivers will coach the West, just two weeks after Stroud starred in the NFL's Pro Bowl.