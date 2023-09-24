Even the most anonymous NFL players are absolutely elite athletes. The latest example of that obvious reality? This mind-bending kickoff return touchdown by Houston Texans fullback Andrew Beck—not the team's primary return man, shocker!—on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ANDREW BECK WHAT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/myxIChnNsd — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 24, 2023

Beck's initial burst and long speed was understandably surprising to Jacksonville. It's safe to say he didn't feature heavily, if at all, in the Jaguars' pre-game scouting report. But basic rules of kickoff defense remain no matter who ultimately fields the ball. Defenders must stay in their pre-assigned lane while sprinting down the field to tackle the returner, specifically to avoid the fate that befell Jacksonville after Beck re-secured the ball, waited, then began a footrace down the right side of the field.

Of course, those assignment mistakes by the Jaguars wouldn't have mattered if they'd simply been able to take Beck down on first or second contact. He somehow managed to shake three initial tackle attempts instead, stiff-arming a fourth after yet another defender took too severe an angle in efforts to bring him down. Yikes.

Beck joined the Texans as a free agent in March. The 6'3, 255-pounder spent the previous four seasons with the Denver Broncos, playing tight end until transitioning to fullback in 2022. Beck ran a 4.63 40-yard dash at his University of Texas pro day in 2019, impressive speed given his size and body composition. Considering the longest prior play of his four-year career was 29 yards, though, Beck was no doubt just as shocked by his 86-yard return touchdown as anyone else.

Houston is up multiple scores on Jacksonville in the fourth quarter, seemingly en route to its first win of 2023.