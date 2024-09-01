The Texas A&M football team kicked off their 2024 season with an intense matchup against Notre Dame on Saturday. The Aggies and Fighting Irish each had sound odds to win the game, but Notre Dame won 23-10. The matchup did not come without a heated moment though, as Texas A&M cornerback Dalton Brooks performed a dangerous hit that prompted swift action from officials.

Riley Leonard ran past the line of scrimmage and slid to the ground just in front of an ensuing Dalton Brooks. Brooks failed to stop his momentum and made helmet-to-helmet contact with Leonard, which resulted in the Aggies CB’s ejection from the game, seen on NCAAF Nation via X (formerly Twitter):

Thankfully, Riley Leonard appeared to be okay. He ended the matchup with 158 passing yards.

Texas A&M had trouble containing the Notre Dame football squad, but the Aggies fought well. Conner Weglman led the team with 100 passing yards and threw two interceptions. Welgman’s primary targets were Jahdae Walker, Cyrus Allen, and Tre Watson, who amassed 31, 28, and 18 receiving yards, respectively.

On the rushing side, Le’Veon Moss totaled 70 yards on 20 carries. Connor Weglman supported him with 26 of his own rushing yards on 26 carries.

The Aggies accumulated just 246 yards of total offense compared to Notre Dame’s 256. On the bright side, the Fighting Irish were only able to accumulate one more first down (18 total) than the Texas A&M. The Aggies will have to find a way to get their offense in a better flow during their next matchup. But for facing a highly-touted team like Notre Dame, they can take positives away.

The No. 20 Aggies fell to 0-1, while the No. 7 Fighting Irish started the year undefeated. Texas A&M will not dwell on the defeat, as they have plenty more football to be played. The Aggies must stay level-headed as prepare to take conference foes.