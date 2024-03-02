Texas A&M football wide receiver Ainias Smith is getting some bad news. The Aggies' standout has a stress fracture in his shin that will end his time at the NFL Combine, per NFL Network. Smith is expected to meet with a specialist soon to evaluate the injury.
Smith's injury was identified during a medical evaluation at the combine. He was one of the most prized prospects at the NFL scouting event, due to his versatility. He had 53 receptions for the Aggies in 2023, to go with 795 yards and two touchdowns. He was also an effective special teams weapon, returning a punt return for a touchdown for Texas A&M football. Smith finished the year with 285 punt return yards, and 103 kick return yards.
Smith played a pivotal role for a Texas A&M football team that ended up parting ways with coach Jimbo Fisher in the middle of the season. The Aggies finished the year at 7-6, losing to Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl. Smith played five seasons for Texas A&M and was one of the most experienced college players at the NFL's scouting event. He was also frequently used in the Texas A&M football running game in his career.
Fans surely hope that Smith's injury isn't serious and he will be able to play again soon. The injury may impact his NFL draft stock, but more information will surely be revealed when Smith has his injury evaluated further. Some analysts believe that Smith could be headed to the Miami Dolphins, per Sports Illustrated.
The NFL combine continues through Sunday.