The NIL debacle does not just extend throughout the systems of the NCAA. Individual teams and players get affected by it. Their team chemistry often dwindles which defeats the purpose of a team sport like football. A perfect example of this is Coach Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M football. Ainias Smith unveiled why it hampered their ability to perform as a team.

A lot of players have incentives to do well based on the NIL signings they acquire. A lot more playing time and flashy plays allow them to catch the eyes of brands which leads to endorsements. However, team chemistry is often at stake because of the individualistic style of play. Ainias Smith outlined why Coach Jimbo Fisher's squad has not been doing well under this system, via Andy Wittry of On 3.

“I’d say in the past we haven’t (come) together in a way,” said the wide receiver.

He further outlined what it looked like for Texas A&M football during the onset of the NIL.

“It was a lot of individualism coming into A&M. A lot of people that are coming now that are getting recruited are so big on NIL. You know, parents are looking for NIL deals or whatnot and a lot of people then were just so fixated on me, me, me, and wanted to get things done for them and not necessarily a team thing,” he vividly declared.

Individual opportunities may be great for certain players but the effects on team chemistry seem to be huge. Will Coach Fisher get over this hump?