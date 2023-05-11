Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is always good for a fiery quote. Well, he’s back at it, and this time it’s a savage shot toward the TCU Horned Frogs.

Fisher was on hand at the Fort Worth Aggies Club and spoke about the recent season, in turn firing a shot at the Horned Frogs (h/t Carter Karels of GigEm247).

“They stayed healthy, they had a lot of experience and they got to where they had to get to. And then when they got to the SEC, it changed, didn’t it?”

Oof.

The Horned Frogs had a terrific season and defeated Michigan in the College Football Playoff Semifinal to make it to the national title game. However, Georgia absolutely wiped them down completely with a 65-7 massacre in Los Angeles.

For the record, Carter Karels did mention that Fisher was lighthearted while making these comments, but we all know how Fisher works.

OK, before my mentions go completely bonkers, just know that Jimbo was being pretty light-hearted in front of a Fort Worth crowd while saying this. No need to go DEFCON 1. — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) May 11, 2023

The SEC is loaded with talent, and the Georgia Bulldogs won their second straight national title behind another loaded defense. As for Texas A&M, they finished tied for last in the SEC West with a 2-6 record and a 5-7 overall mark, so Fisher knows how competitive it is in the SEC.

However, TCU proved they were one of the best teams all year. The Horned Frogs finished 13-2 and lost to Kansas State and Georgia, which isn’t bad by any means.

Nonetheless, Jimbo Fisher’s comments will surely bring a response from TCU head coach Sonny Dykes, and we can only imagine the back-and-forth that will go down.