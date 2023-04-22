Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

It’s safe to say that Oklahoma football alum and Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray still isn’t pleased with how his brief tenure at Texas A&M played out. Murray, who committed to the Aggies as a 4-star recruit back in 2014, played in just eight games as a freshman before transferring to Oklahoma, where he eventually won the Heisman Trophy and was selected with the number-one overall pick by the Cardinals.

Murray, who was being honored with a statue celebrating his Heisman Trophy season at the Sooners’ spring game, appeared to take a shot at Texas A&M while speaking during the ceremony. Here’s what the Cardinals star had to say, per Max Olson of The Athletic.

“I had a rocky start to my college career. I chose the wrong school.”

Murray flat-out told a delighted Oklahoma football crowd that he “chose the wrong school.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Of course, the Cardinals star certainly could have meant it as a compliment to the Sooners faithful, though it sure does sound like a subtle shot at Texas A&M football.

Murray didn’t have the best start to his college career, as he reportedly had some uncertainty with the Texas A&M football offense, trust issues with the coaches and concerns with how he was being utilized.

Kyler Murray, who also starred on the baseball diamond at Oklahoma, likely still gets a bad taste in his mouth when he thinks of anything related to the Aggies.

And, judging by his comments at the Oklahoma football Heisman Trophy ceremony, that isn’t likely to change anytime soon.