By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Published November 8, 2022



On Saturday, Texas A&M football suffered a brutal blowout loss against the Florida Gators, 41-24. This defeat was significantly affected by the fact that the Aggies were missing a number of players as the team navigated what turned out to be a flu outbreak within the squad.

The good news for Texas A&M football is that they’re now slowly coming out of the aforementioned outbreak. While some of their players remain sick, the Aggies expect a significant boost ahead of their Week 11 matchup against Auburn.

“I wouldn’t say that (we’re over the flu), there are still some cases of it but that’s part of it,” Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher said (h/t Nikki Chavanelle of On3.com). “I wish it was all gone.”

When asked for more specific details on the health of his players, the Texas A&M football shot-caller was unable to provide a concrete response:

“There’s a lot of them that are out permanent that you know of and there are others that are just day-by-day, I can’t answer that right now,” Fisher said.

There’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the health of the squad, which is quite understandable given the nature of the outbreak. The silver lining, however, is that they are now on the mend and that the Aggies should be back to full health sooner rather than later.

For his part, freshman quarterback Conner Weigman has recovered well, and he’s expected to suit up against the Tigers. According to coach Fisher, the 19-year-old had “IVs all weekend” before he was cleared for practice on Monday.

This is an undeniably welcome development for Texas A&M football, which will surely benefit from the availability of their highly-promising QB. Coach Fisher had nothing but good things to say about Wiegman when he talked about what the young stud brings to the table for the Aggies:

“I always talk about that ‘IT’ factor, right. He’s got it,” Fisher said earlier in the season. “That’s what he does. I mean, like I say, it’s been one game, right. But at the same time, he doesn’t practice. He has a feel for the game. Like I said, I’ve been very pleased with him, and knew he was gonna play well. I’ve been proud of him, as far I knew what he was going to do and how he’s going to do it. He’s practiced that way.

“Now it’s just starting to come out more and more and more. But he feels the game, understands it.”

Texas A&M football has fallen to 3-6 after Saturday’s loss. They obviously need a win against Auburn on Saturday as they look to keep their season alive.