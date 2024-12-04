Texas A&M football is set to lose another quarterback to the transfer portal after the loss to Texas. This news comes a few hours before former starter Conner Weigman departed from head coach Mike Elko's program. While the Aggies have had a solid first year under their new head coach, they have struggled at the sport's most important position throughout the year. In the end, freshman quarterback Marcel Reed solidified himself under center, resulting in Weigman and Jaylen Henderson's transfers.

Henderson, a junior who transferred to the Aggies from Fresno State in 2023, is putting his name in the portal again, according to College Sports Business and Transfer Portal Reporter Pete Nakos. The Los Angeles, California native has two years of eligibility remaining.

Texas A&M football may have found its answer at quarterback

The Aggies have been an inconsistent team in the SEC since their inclusion in 2012, mainly due to uneven quarterback play. After Johnny Manziel's last season in College Station, the Aggies have only had one elite signal caller, Kellen Mond, since. For 2024, Texas A&M football ranked fourth-last in the conference in passing yards per game at 203.5. This stat is only four yards more than the Aggies' second-ranked rushing attack in the SEC.

Mike Elko, however, seems to have found an answer to the position in Marcel Reed. The redshirt freshman out of Nashville battled for the starting spot with sophomore Conner Weigman throughout the year. The back-and-forth quarterback competition between Reed and Weigman went all the way through Week 10. The freshman eventually took over the position, starting the last four games.

Overall, Reed put up the better numbers of the two, throwing for twelve touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 501 yards and five touchdowns. With three more years of eligibility left, Mike Elko appears to have security at the sport's most important position.

The Aggies had a successful first season under the former Duke head coach. Texas A&M entered the rivalry game against Texas with a chance to qualify for the SEC championship. Unfortunately, the Aggies fell short, losing 17-7. However, this was the first time the program was still in the conference race this late in the season.

Texas A&M football's recruiting rankings over the next few years are as follows: 17th for 2024, ninth for 2025, and third for 2026. High school prospects are clearly seeing the Aggies as a program on the rise in a crowded SEC. With the expanded College Football Playoff, this new era gives Mike Elko's program even more potential to generate interest from top recruits. 2024 reflects how the twelve-team bracket has brought more parity into the sport.

While Jaylen Henderson's decision is disappointing, the junior did not record any stats in 2024. Last year, the Fresno State transfer threw for 715 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for two touchdowns. However, it's fair to assume Henderson was not in Elko's plans to start for the Aggies in the future. Henderson's decision ultimately solidifies Marcel Reed's hold over the starting spot. Next season, Reed will be expected to take the next step in his development and lead Texas A&M football deep into the postseason.