Texas A&M delivered a major recruiting shock on Wednesday by securing the commitment of five-star wide receiver Jerome Myles, flipping him from USC during the early signing period. Myles, ranked as the No. 33 player in the 2025 ESPN 300 and the No. 6 wide receiver prospect, announced his decision to join the Aggies through a statement to On3 Recruits.

“Surprise Aggieland #GigEm,” Myles declared on social media, as reported by On3 Recruits.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 220 pounds, the Draper, Utah native had initially pledged to USC in September. However, Texas A&M continued pursuing the dynamic pass-catcher, hosting him twice this fall, including during their Week 14 regular-season finale in College Station. Myles officially decommitted from Lincoln Riley’s program over the weekend, opening the door for the Aggies to swoop in and make their move.

Texas A&M gets a huge commitment flip

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko can now boast Myles as the top skill-position player in his 2025 recruiting class. Myles joins other highly touted offensive prospects, including four-star tight end Kiotti Armstrong and athlete Kelshaun Johnson, who is expected to play wide receiver for the Aggies.

Myles' addition strengthens an already formidable recruiting class for Texas A&M. The Aggies entered the early signing period ranked No. 7 in ESPN’s 2025 team rankings and secured commitments from several other top prospects, including four-star offensive tackle Lamont Rogers, the No. 24 player in the ESPN 300. Rogers, who decommitted from Missouri earlier this week, signed with the Aggies on Tuesday.

The Aggies' persistence in landing Myles is a testament to their recruiting prowess under Elko. Myles’ size, speed, and ability to make plays in the open field make him a potential game-changer for Texas A&M as they look to build on a strong foundation in the coming years. As Texas A&M continues to chase additional high-profile recruits, the commitment of Jerome Myles serves as a significant victory, further solidifying their standing as a top destination for elite talent in college football.