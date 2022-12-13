By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin is expected to leverage the college football transfer portal to increase the depth and caliber of the Rebels. That’s not unexpected given his conviction that using the portal to recruit a sizable number of new players will help the squad surpass its 2022 performance. Here we will discuss the four players whom Ole Miss football must target in the transfer portal for the 2023 college football season.

Ole Miss football didn’t exactly cap out the 2022 campaign the way it had hoped. Recall that the Rebels lost two straight games against Arkansas and Mississippi State. This team was earlier in the season predicted to be a possible College Football Playoff candidate. However, outside of the upcoming Texas Bowl matchup against Texas Tech, the Rebels have already been written off.

It’s bowl season, transfer portal season, and recruiting season as well. Head coach Lane Kiffin has had a lot of success in these areas recently, and Ole Miss fans hope he can reprise that success in 2023.

Now let us look at the players whom Ole Miss football should try to get in the 2023 transfer portal.

1. Chris Marshall (Texas A&M, WR)

The Rebels have previously discovered some strong talents at this position in the portal before. Former Mississippi State wideout Malik Heath comes to mind. He had 52 catches for 834 yards, averaging 16 yards per grab, and 4 touchdowns by the end of the season. Jonathan Mingo, who accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, also established himself as a guy who may start on Day 1 in the NFL. With Mingo out of the picture, the Rebels could use more established talent at receiver as the passing game attempts to become more open. This is especially true as quarterback Jaxson Dart improves and gets more game time.

Chris Marshall from Texas A&M, a 6’3, 205-pounder from Texas A&M, is one person to keep an eye on. According to the 247Sports team recruiting rankings, he was one of the eight five-star players who signed with coach Jimbo Fisher in what turned out to be the best recruiting class of all time.

In six games with the Aggies, however, Marshall caught just 11 receptions for 108 yards. His finest game was the season opener when he caught four passes for 41 yards in the 31-0 victory. Marshall missed the remaining five games of the season after being one of three Aggies players suspended on October 25 after what was referred to as a “locker room incident” against South Carolina.

Marshall’s size and talent would be a great additional weapon for Ole Miss football to have in 2023.

I’m so misunderstood but they will understand me at the end of the book. Next chapter of life Thank you all🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/aAnyVfG18W — Chris Marshall (@chhris_m) December 8, 2022

2. Dominic Lovett (Missouri, WR)

Experts have described Missouri WR Dominic Lovett as one of the most dynamic weapons available in the transfer portal. To underscore his value, no less than Deion Sanders and Colorado might be at the top of his list of potential destinations. LSU and Tennessee have also expressed interest in Lovett.

Keep in mind that he led Missouri football in major categories as he concluded the 2022 campaign with 56 receptions for 846 yards. Remember also that in the Tigers’ 23-10 victory over South Carolina on October 29, he set new career highs in catches (10) and receiving yards (148).

Lovett was sixth in the SEC in terms of receptions and third in the league in terms of receiving yards, trailing only South Carolina’s Antwane Wells Jr. and Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt.

Someone of Lovett’s caliber would really be a game-changer for Lane Kiffin’s offense.

3. Jaheim Bell (South Carolina, TE)

Ole Miss football lacks depth at the tight end position, and it’s unclear how consistently successful USC transfer Michael Trigg will be. Remember that we didn’t get to see much of him due to an early-season injury. The Rebels might use some transfers at this position, despite what Trigg offers on his own. Take note that several strong candidates have emerged in the portal and are more than worth considering.

Jaheim Bell is one of those candidates, and he is maybe the portal’s most adaptable weapon. He caught 25 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns in 2022 for South Carolina. Additionally, he ran 73 times for 261 yards and three touchdowns. At 6’3 and 230 pounds, Bell is a big-bodied TE who can really do a ton of damage for Ole Miss football.

4. Javion Cohen (Alabama, OL)

Ole Miss football’s offensive line did a good job opening up runs, but it occasionally struggled with throw blocks. The only genuine seasoned players along the line were Nick Broeker, Caleb Warren, Eli Acker, Jeremy James, and Mason Brooks. Therefore, the unit entered the season lacking in experience. Everyone else who is still in Oxford has obviously completed another season. Of course, it would still be great to bring in additional experience and keep adding depth.

Enter Javion Cohen of Alabama. The former Central High School offensive lineman, a two-year starter for the Crimson Tide at LG, declared his decision to transfer, with Auburn among those showing strong interest. Ole Miss football should hop on Cohen as well.

Remember that Cohen has a ton of experience as a starter and has performed admirably when tested against the SEC’s best defensive fronts. He played 1,627 snaps over the previous two seasons for Alabama and is eligible for two more years.