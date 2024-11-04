Texas A&M football was holding its breath after suffering a scare on Saturday. Top rusher Le'Veon Moss sustained a painful knee injury in the loss to South Carolina. The Aggies, though, learned good news about the running back's health Sunday.

Head coach Mike Elko shared a promising update about Moss. Long story short, his scary knee injury isn't a season ender.

“It doesn’t look as bad as it did on the field,” Elko said via Tex Ags.

Moss entered the Southeastern Conference game with 119 carries, 757 yards and 10 touchdowns in tow. A catch-and-run sequence ended Moss's night. He lowered his shoulder against an oncoming tackle attempt. However, Moss landed awkwardly on his right knee, which also looked bent.

The medical cart rolled up to take Moss into the locker room. He managed to return to the sidelines, but was in street clothes. Moss went on to watch his Aggies get blown out 44-20. Texas A&M football racked up 144 rushing yards and averaged five yards per carry in Moss' absence.

Moss finished with two carries for only eight yards. The running options not named Moss averaged only 3.4 yards per handoff.

The Aggies outscored the Gamecocks 17-6 in the second quarter. South Carolina, however, delivered a 24-0 run during the second half to seal the romp.

Le'Veon Moss is putting up career-highs for Texas A&M football

Moss first arrived to College Station as an out-of-state find. He established himself as Louisiana's No. 7 ranked prospect by 247Sports for the 2022 class. Texas A&M additionally swooped up the nation's No. 5 overall back for '22.

He got his feet wet right away in the Aggies' backfield. Moss carried the ball 27 times and tallied 114 yards, plus scored one touchdown. Moss raised his production higher the following year — taking 96 carries for 484 yards and crossing the end zone five times.

Before his injury, he emerged as one of the SEC's breakout stars. Moss is averaging 6.3 yards per carry. He even scored seven combined touchdowns in the last five games. And all of those scores came against SEC competition.

He touched the end zone twice in back-to-back games against LSU and Mississippi State. Moss later hit three touchdowns and topped off at 138 rushing yards versus Missouri. Texas A&M went 3-0 in those games.

The loss to the Gamecocks, though, snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Aggies and dropped them to No. 15 overall. Now, the Aggies join four other SEC teams with seven wins. However, the Aggies share the best conference record with Georgia at 5-1. That mark keeps them in the mix for the SEC title game come December.

And now, Moss may be healthy enough to continue with the Aggies thanks to Elko's welcoming news.