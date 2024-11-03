Texas A&M football is having a tough start to their Saturday night, and it may get much worse following an injury to one of their star players. Running back Le'Veon Moss suffered a knee injury after getting tackled near the end of the first quarter in the Aggies' road game versus South Carolina.

He was carted off the field and later ruled out for the remainder of the evening, putting the surprise SEC leaders in jeopardy in Week 10 and possibly beyond. Moss had 119 carries for 757 yards (top-25 in country) and 10 touchdowns (tied for 14th) going into this matchup and is the focal point of the offense. He logged three touches and 28 total yards against the Gamecocks, putting the onus on the defense and emerging quarterback Marcel Reed to lead Texas A&M to a win.

Expand Tweet

Head coach Mike Elko has relied heavily on Moss to set the tone on the ground and chew up clock. Without the 6-foot, 200-plus pound RB pacing the team, the Aggies must trust impactful backup Amari Daniels (4.7 yards per rush, five TDs) and Reed's own mobility to move the chains. Texas A&M has compiled a seven-game winning streak by playing hard-nosed football and thinking outside the box.

The latter might have to come into play in Williams-Brice Stadium if Elko and company are gong to grab another win. Texas A&M football is flashing their trademark resilience once more, overcoming an early double-digit deficit just as they did in last Saturday's huge face-off with LSU. The Aggies were tied with the Gamecocks at halftime.

Ideally, holding off South Carolina should be far more manageable than overpowering the Tigers. Replacing Le'Veon Moss is a daunting task, though. Texas A&M will try to just get through the night and hope for some positive news after the game.