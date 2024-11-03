Typically, when opponents walk into Williams-Brice Stadium to face the South Carolina Gamecocks, what they need to be concerned with is a Sandstorm. But on Saturday night, it wasn't a sandstorm that overwhelmed the Texas A&M football team. It was an avalanche that came in the form of two big-bodied Gamecocks who bullied the 10th-ranked Aggies all night, just one week after A&M did the very same thing to LSU.

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers and running back Raheim Sanders each tip the scales at nearly 240 pounds, and together, Sellers and Sanders combined for 250 rushing yards in a 44-20 South Carolina win. Heading into the game, Texas A&M was giving up only 104 rushing yards per game, but evidently, they had yet to face a duo of bruisers like this one.

After the loss, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko didn't hide his disappointment that he hadn't prepared his team well enough to handle this overwhelming downhill rushing attack.

“Obviously I did a poor job getting our defense to understand how you tackle a 240-pound kid. We kept trying to get up high,” Elko said during his postgame press conference, per The Associated Press.

While this may have come as a surprise to Mike Elko, in the home locker room, nobody was stunned by this result. After the game, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer stated what had become obvious by the end of the night.

“We're a pretty freaking physical team around here too,” Beamer said.

Senior transfer Raheim Sanders made a name for himself two years ago at Arkansas, when he rushed for over 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns in an All-SEC campaign. LaNorris Sanders may not have the same name recognition as Sanders, but soon enough he might. The redshirt freshman quarterback is still a little raw, but he clearly has all of the physical gifts to be a program-changing player in Columbia.