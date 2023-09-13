Jimbo Fisher was hired to be the Texas A&M head football coach in December of 2017 and signed a massive 10-year, $75 million dollar contract. Aggies fans were thrilled to be bringing in one of the best coaches in college football, but now, six years later, things still haven't panned out for Fisher at Texas A&M. Last season, Texas A&M finished the season 5-7 and missed out on a bowl game after starting the year ranked #6 in the country. That's not going to cut it when the head coach is making over seven million dollars per year.

The Aggies came into this season ranked #23 in the country and fans were hoping for a big bounce back year, but it hasn't gotten off to a good start so far. Texas A&M took care of business in week one against New Mexico football winning 52-10, but things didn't go so well in week two on the road against Miami football.

The Hurricanes came into the season in the same boat as Texas A&M. Miami also went 5-7 last season with Mario Cristobal who had just signed a 10-year, $80 million dollar contract. Both of these teams were in desperate need of a win on Saturday, and it was the Hurricanes who ended up getting the job done.

It's hard to pin point what the issue is for Texas A&M football. It's not due to a lack of talent. Recruiting has been very good in recent years under Fisher and the Aggies have a lot of good players. Texas A&M has also put it all together before and looked very good, they just can't find any consistency. This is a team last year that was one play away from beating Alabama on the road, and a team that did beat #5 LSU football at the end of the year by 15 points. Still, something just isn't clicking, and it was another disappointing performance on Saturday. Here are two Aggies that struggled the most on Saturday against Miami football.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher

It's been six years. At this point, the person that is most to blame for Texas A&M football's shortcomings is Jimbo Fisher. This game was a massive one following last year's disappointing season and it was a tone setter for this 2023 team. That is not the tone that they wanted to set. In year six, this is a game that Fisher has to be able to win, and the road is only going to get tougher from here.

Texas A&M is in one of the toughest divisions in college football, and their schedule is a gauntlet. They still have to play #10 Alabama, #11 Tennessee football, #14 LSU and #17 Ole Miss football this season. Based on the way the Aggies looked on Saturday, they will probably lose all of those games and will be fighting to make a bowl game when the end of the season rolls around. Not good for Jimbo Fisher.

QB Connor Weigman

Connor Weigman could've been worse and didn't play a terrible game, but he still has to be better. In a big game like this, the turnover battle is crucial, and he turned the ball over two times. Miami football ended up winning the turnover battle by two. As a quarterback, the most important thing is taking care of the football, and Weigman didn't do a good job of that on Saturday. He will have to be better if Texas A&M is going to salvage what's left of this season.