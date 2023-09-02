Texas A&M football is back on a recruiting rampage, adding the top 2024 prospect from the state of Louisiana. 5-star DL Dominick McKinley has chosen Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies over Texas, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma. McKinley is the No. 7 DL in the country and the No. 31 player in the class of 2024, per 247Sports.

The 2022 Texas A&M football recruiting class was the highest-graded recruiting class in the history of the sport. It included eight 5-star recruits. The Aggies massively underperformed, however, going just 5-7 and missing out on bowl eligibility.

As a result, a lot of talented players hit the transfer portal. 25 prospects left Texas A&M including 18 blue-chip recruits and multiple 5-stars. The top linebacker in the 2023 class, Anthony Hill, also de-committed.

The Aggies still have a ton of talent, due to the sheer amount elite prospects they brought in a year ago. The team's 2023 class was also strong, ranking 10th in the country. Behind former 5-star quarterback Conner Weigman, the Aggies will look to turn things around in Jimbo Fisher's sixth season in College Station.

A&M should improve significantly and build momentum for the future, with the 2024 class already shaping up nicely. Dominick McKinley is 6-foot-5, 280 lbs. He is the second 2024 5-star to commit to the Aggies, whose class currently ranks in the top five.

McKinley's 247 scouting report, written by Gabe Brooks, reads: “Classic tall, big-framed defensive lineman with immense bulking capacity and personnel flexibility. Great height and length. Owns physical traits to take on blocks to free up teammates, but functional athleticism that fuels impact playmaking and production. Point-of-attack titan with stack-and-shed strength. Flashes double team-beating brute force.”