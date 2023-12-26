Oklahoma State and Texas A&M's football seasons haven't gone the way they wanted, but they will have a chance to end on a high note in the TaxAct Texas Bowl.

Texas A&M fired Jimbo Fisher, and a number of his players have already left the football team. The Aggies disappointed this year, but their season is not over. They will be playing an Oklahoma State football team whose roster is still intact in the TaxAct Texas Bowl, and we will explain how you can watch that game.

When and where is the TaxAct Texas Bowl?

The TaxAct Texas Bowl is in Houston, Texas, at NRG Stadium. Kickoff for this bowl game is at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

How to watch Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State

ESPN will be broadcasting the bowl game. You can also watch a live stream of the game with fuboTV.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 27 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium — Houston, Texas

TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Texas A&M -1.5 | O/U 52.5

TaxAct Texas Bowl storylines

The 2024 Texas Bowl will be a rematch of the 2019 Texas Bowl. Texas A&M beat Oklahoma State, 24-21 that year, and the two teams haven't played since. Although Texas A&M won that one, Oklahoma State won the previous four matches between the two programs.

In the 2019 Texas Bowl, Texas A&M won on the back of a superstar quarterback. Kellen Mond won the MVP award for that game. This time around, the Aggies won't have their quarterback. Max Johnson is one of many players who is transferring and, therefore, not playing in this game.

Fadil Diggs, Walter Nolen, Edgerrin Cooper, McKinnley Johnson, Layden Robinson, and many more key players will be out this game as they prepare for the NFL Draft or are transferring to a new program.

As the team's other QB, Connor Weigman, is out with a foot injury, Texas A&M will be turning to Jaylen Henderson at the quarterback position. Henderson has 704 passing yards and six touchdowns in four games this season.

Oklahoma State hasn't completely avoided being hit by bowl game opt-outs, but they haven't been hit as hard as Texas A&M. The team received big news when they learned that Ollie Gordon will return to the team and, therefore, play in this game. With 1,614 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, Gordon was arguably the best running back in the country. Texas A&M's run defense has been good all season, but it is another area depleted by opt-outs.

Oklahoma State's quarterback is Alan Bowman. While he played his first season with the Cowboys this year, this was actually his sixth season of college football. That means this will be his last game. Oklahoma State is ranked 22nd, but even with Texas A&M having a number of players transferring out, they are still a talented team. This game truly could go either way.

History of the Texas Bowl

The Texas Bowl replaced the Houston Bowl, which was played from 2000-2005. The Texas Bowl has been played in every year since 2006 except for 2020, when it was canceled because of COVID-19.

The game always takes place at NRG Stadium. It was first just called the Texas Bowl before Meineke Car Care stepped up as a sponsor in 2011. AdvoCare V100 became the sponsor in 2014, and Academy Sports + Outdoors took over in 2017. Mercari was set to sponsor the bowl in 2020, but the game was canceled. Now, the Texas Bowl is sponsored by TaxAct.

This will be the Aggies' fourth appearance in the Texas Bowl, which will be more than any other team. They are 2-1 in the event.