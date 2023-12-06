Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy's son and backup quarterback Gunnar Gundy entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Gunnar Gundy is a senior backup quarterback for Oklahoma State football. Prior to walking on with the program three years ago, he drew interest from Toledo and Eastern Michigan.

Gunnar Gundy didn't take the field often in his first three years playing for his father Mike Gundy. The former had 247 passing yards and three touchdowns for Oklahoma State as a junior in 2022.

The younger Gundy had 21 completions for 202 yards and one touchdown this past season. He has two years of eligibility left because of the extra season the NCAA gave to the recruiting class of 2020. However, Gunnar Gundy hasn't dropped hints if he will use those two years of eligibility to finish his stint on the college gridiron.

News of Gunnar Gundy entering the transfer portal comes one week after his dad Mike Gundy won the Big 12 Coach of the Year award.

Oklahoma State football got off to a shaky 2-2 start before winning seven of its next nine games. The program finished with a 9-4 win-loss record and earned a spot in the 2023 Texas Bowl against Texas A&M football.

Mike Gundy went on a rant in front of the media after Oklahoma State football's loss to Wisconsin in last year's Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Will he earn his 12th career bowl victory since taking over the reins at Oklahoma State football in 2005? Let's wait and see.