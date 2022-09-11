Twitter loses its mind over Texas A&M, Wisconsin upset losses

For the longest time, the first few weeks of the college football season were effectively looked at as a tune-up, where powerhouse programs would go toe-to-toe against non-Power-5 Conference foes in order to get ready for their conference schedule. Sure, there would be the occasional marquee contest in order to drum up national attention for shows like College GameDay, but as a general rule, teams like Akron, Miami, and Toledo would make their way to Happy Valley, East Lansing, or Columbus to earn massive national television paydays and begin the season with a 0-1 record.

In 2022, however, seeming contenders are dropping like flies before the fall solstice.

It all began in Austin, where the Texas Longhorns dropped a one-point affair to the Alabama Crimson Tide. An upset? Eh, not really; Alabama is one of the teams in the nation that were expected to win. Still, Longhorns fans weren’t particularly excited to see a one on the right side of their record. Then fell Notre Dame, inarguably the most popular independent team in the nation, who dropped their second game of the season, this time to Marshall Conference USA. For all of the intrigue Fighting Irish fans had coming into the season under head coach Marcus Freeman, he has now become the first coach in program history to begin his career with a 0-3 record.

Needless to say, this was going to go down as a bad day for more than a few fans across the college football world, but fans couldn’t have predicted just how much crazier things would get, as not one but two more big-time teams with playoff aspirations, Texas A&M and Wisconsin, dropped games of their own to Applelatian State and Washington State, respectively.

A bummer? Most definitely, but hey, fans on Twitter definitely took things well, right? There’s no way folks overreacted to an early-season loss when there’s oh so much more football left to be played, right? Yeah…

Washington State upsets No. 19 Wisconsin! 🚨 First ranked win vs. an opponent since 2018 (via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/TYFLdqm6kX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 10, 2022

Wisconsin and Texas A&M fans aren’t taking their losses well.

How are things holding up in South Ben, College Station, and Madison? Well, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated: “This is Fine,” as said by the now infamous dog wearing a hat and drinking coffee in a house on fire meme.

South Bend, College Station and Madison. pic.twitter.com/hUqW36t6Bg — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 10, 2022

Yeah, unfortunately, that appears to be the case based on how fans are taking their losses.

Others, like Steve Berkowitz of USA Today, decided to take this opportunity to highlight the pay discrepancy between Appellation State’s Shawn Clark and Jimbo Fisher of Texas A&M, who was paid ten times as much to watch his team score three fewer points than the Mountaineers.

Head coach basic annual pay for 2022 season:

App State's Shawn Clark: $900,020.

Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher: $9,000,000 — Steve Berkowitz (@ByBerkowitz) September 10, 2022

Even Pro Football Focus’ college football page got in on the fun, pointing out that Appalachian State’s head coach, Shawn Clark, was handed $1.5 million to “hand Texas A&M an L in College Station,” before sharing a clip of the coach laughing at both the joke and the irony of the situation.

When you get paid $1.5 million to hand Texas A&M an L in College Station.

pic.twitter.com/UuFaJbnHzk — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 10, 2022

Goodness, at this point, teams may begin to schedule opponents like, say, the Delaware Blue Hens of the FCS level in order to guarantee they leave September unscathed. Why? Well, because, as Stweart Mandel, the Editor In Chief for college football at The Athletic pointed out, apparently every team in college football is overrated in 2022 except for Georgia, who didn’t allow a point in their blowout win over Samford.

College football 2022: Everyone's overrated*. (* Not Georgia) — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 10, 2022

Really, Bleacher Report showcased it best, and not just because they used an image from the Boneyard Match between A.J. Styles and The Undertaker. On to Week 3, folks, unless, of course, some other massive upset occurs that shakes the foundation of college football even further.