Texas basketball guard Max Abmas is accomplishing a rare feat.

Texas basketball guard Max Abmas has accomplished something truly spectacular. The veteran guard is one of only 12 players in NCAA history to reach 3,000 career points, per the school. Abmas reached the milestone during a game Monday night against Kansas State.

the 12th player in NCAA history to hit 3,000 points 🤘 take a bow, @maxabmas 👏#HookEm pic.twitter.com/23RQgf07h9 — Texas Men’s Basketball (@TexasMBB) February 20, 2024

“Super grateful for it, but the important thing was that team win tonight – a game that we needed,” Abmas said after the game, per KTBC-TV. Abmas became Mr. 3,000 when he nailed a jumper early in the second half.

.@TexasMBB guard Max Abmas on becoming just the 12th D-I player to score 3,000 career points: "Super grateful for it, but the important thing was that team win tonight – a game that we needed." #HookEm @fox7austin 📹: @ClifOnFOX7 pic.twitter.com/S4RdnVjzNZ — Dennis de la Pena (@dennisonfox7) February 20, 2024

Texas basketball ended up winning the game, 62-56. Abmas finished the game with 8 points, to go with 5 assists and 4 rebounds. The guard is playing his final year of college basketball at Texas after spending four years with Oral Roberts. On the season, Abmas is averaging nearly 17 points a game for the Longhorns.

Texas basketball needed all of Abmas' points to defeat the Wildcats. The team is trying to get to the NCAA tournament in its final season in the Big 12 conference. Texas is leaving the Big 12 with Oklahoma after the basketball season is over. Before the Kansas State game, the Longhorns had lost four of their last six games.

Pete Maravich is the all-time leading scorer in the NCAA for men's basketball, with 3,667 points. Abmas isn't likely to get there before his college career is over, but the guard can still reach the top 10 if he continues his production. Texas is now 17-9 on the season with five regular season games left, plus the Big 12 Tournament. The Longhorns are likely to play in another postseason tournament after that, so Abmas could still get several more chances to rack up points.

Abmas will get the chance to add to his point total when Texas basketball plays its next game. The Longhorns tangle with Kansas in a huge Big 12 showdown on Saturday.