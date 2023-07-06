The summer is here, but the college basketball transfer portal season has yet to stop. Now, Rodney Terry and the Texas Longhorns basketball program have added UCF grad transfer Ithiel Horton, per Joe Tipton of On3.

‘Former UCF guard Ithiel Horton has committed to Texas, he told On3. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound graduate transfer averaged 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game this past season for the Knights.'

The Longhorns added Horton as a grad transfer, and he has been with a few programs so far in his collegiate career. He began at Delaware, starting 23 games and averaging 13.2 PPG. Then, he went to Pitt and spent three seasons there before moving to UCF. Last season with the Golden Knights, Horton started all 34 games he played in, averaging 12.3 PPG with 3.7 rebounds and is a welcomed addition to Texas.

Horton was all set for a visit to Kansas, but he canceled his visit to the Jayhawks and made the decision to join Rodney Terry's team, who just went to the Elite Eight and rewarded Terry with a new contract after he took over for Chris Beard. They lost Sir'Jabari Rice and Marcus Carr to the pros, but they have worked hard to find some players to fill their shoes.

The Longhorns also added Oral Roberts transfer Max Abmas in one of the biggest moves, so they look dangerous heading into the 2023-2024 college basketball campaign. Terry also brought in fellow transfers Chendall Weaver, Kadin Shedrick and Ze'Rik Onyema, so he has worked wonders in the portal since becoming the permanent head coach at the Texas basketball program.