Show Steve Sarkisian the money!

While Texas football isn't quite all the way back after a heartbreaking loss to Washington in their College Football Playoff Semifinal matchup, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has to feel good about where his program is positioned. Sarkisian now stands to be rewarded with a contract extension after this terrific season.

Texas AD Chris Del Conte told the Austin American-Statesman that he plans on sitting down with Sarkisian in the coming weeks to discuss a raise and an extension. Sarkisian just wrapped up his third season in Austin, going 12-2 overall and 8-1 in the Big 12. The Longhorns have improved each season under Sarkisian, going from 5-7 to 8-5 and now this 12-win campaign.

Steve Sarkisian's Texas contract

Steve Sarkisian initially signed a six-year, $34.2 million contract with Texas, a deal which also features incentives. He made $5.6 million in base salary this season and earned another $300,000 in incentives, with $200,000 of those coming thanks to the Big 12 championship and the other $100,000 coming from the CFP berth. The 49-year-old is currently set for a $200,000 pay bump in 2024.

The future of Texas football

No decisions have been made yet, but quarterback Quinn Ewers hinted after the loss to Washington that he might return for next season. Even if he were to leave on the heels of Maalik Murphy's transfer to Duke, Arch Manning is waiting in the wings. So, the Longhorns should be in good hands under center.

Meanwhile, Sarkisian continues to bring in loaded recruiting classes. Texas football is third in the 2024 247Sports Composite Rankings. Given the talent in place and the talent coming (there have also been a few talented transfer commitments), there's no reason to think the Longhorns are going anywhere,

Sarkisian is worthy of this contract extension and should be rewarded soon.