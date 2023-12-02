Texas football fans hilariously trolled Big 12 Commissioner, Brett Yormark, with a perfect SEC chant after winning the title.

It's been a long season but the Texas football team has finally snapped a 14-year-long drought after winning the Big 12 championship. With that said, while the team was accepting the awards and trophies, Longhorns fans took the opportunity to troll the Big 12 Commissioner, Brett Yormark.

He was in the middle of speaking into the microphone while Texas football fans were buzzing loudly. Then, all of a sudden, they hit Yormark with an “SEC” chant, according to Bob Ballou of CBS Austin.

Texas fans ruthlessly trolled Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark with a thunderous “SEC” chant: https://t.co/sZtXEdlQac (via @BobBallouSports) pic.twitter.com/vdzfwLDRvy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 2, 2023

Texas football is due to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC by next year. This is all thanks to the conference realignment across the nation. So, trolling Yormark in this way is absolutely perfect. Especially considering the Longhorns won the conference championship right before leaving.

On top of that, this is basically revenge for Texas football fans. Back in August, Brett Yormark openly admitted he was rooting against the Longhorns this season because they were leaving for the SEC. He told Texas Tech head coach, Joey McGuire to beat the Longhorns, per Joe Cook of Inside Texas. So, this is all just a slap to the face of the Big 12 Commissioner.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark today: “Coach (Joey McGuire), I’m not going to put any pressure on you, but I’m going to be in Austin on Thanksgiving. And you better take care of business like you did right here in Lubbock last year.” pic.twitter.com/KRDohHn288 — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) August 23, 2023

With that said, the Texas football program and its fans are absolutely through the roof. What a way to end your final season in the Big 12!