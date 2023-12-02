It's been a long season but the Texas football team has finally snapped a 14-year-long drought after winning the Big 12 championship. With that said, while the team was accepting the awards and trophies, Longhorns fans took the opportunity to troll the Big 12 Commissioner, Brett Yormark.

He was in the middle of speaking into the microphone while Texas football fans were buzzing loudly. Then, all of a sudden, they hit Yormark with an “SEC” chant, according to Bob Ballou of CBS Austin.

Texas football is due to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC by next year. This is all thanks to the conference realignment across the nation. So, trolling Yormark in this way is absolutely perfect. Especially considering the Longhorns won the conference championship right before leaving.

On top of that, this is basically revenge for Texas football fans. Back in August, Brett Yormark openly admitted he was rooting against the Longhorns this season because they were leaving for the SEC. He told Texas Tech head coach, Joey McGuire to beat the Longhorns, per Joe Cook of Inside Texas. So, this is all just a slap to the face of the Big 12 Commissioner.

RECOMMENDED
CFP trophy surrounded by Ohio State, Texas, Michigan, Washington, Georgia, Florida State, and Alabama football logos
Oddsmakers hint at which teams will potentially be in CFP, and Georgia is out

Benedetto Vitale ·

Texas football Xavier Worthy and Steve Sarkisian
Texas football: Xavier Worthy gets critical Steve Sarkisian update after scary ankle injury

Peter Sampson ·

Texas football, Longhorns, Quinn Ewers, College Football Playoff, Big 12
Texas football's Quinn Ewers sends message to CFP committee

Eva Geitheim ·

With that said, the Texas football program and its fans are absolutely through the roof. What a way to end your final season in the Big 12!