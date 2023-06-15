With the SEC announcing each team's opponents for the 2024 season on Wednesday night, the Texas Longhorns football team now know who they'll be playing in their debut season in the conference. One thing is very clear from this schedule- they won't have it easy as they switch conferences.

The Longhorns drew some very tough opponents (and Vanderbilt) on their debut SEC schedule. They'll play seven existing SEC teams, as well as arch-rival Oklahoma, who is joining the conference alongside them. On top of that, they have a road game at Michigan in out-of-conference play, further adding to their brutal schedule.

As one of, if not the, most popular team in college football, Texas always has the spotlight on it. The Longhorns haven't had too much success lately but appear to be on the rise with Steve Sarkisian manning the ship. Perhaps the switch to the SEC and the benefits that come with it could help the Longhorns finally become title contenders again.

Today, we're breaking down the three most intriguing games on Texas' 2024 SEC schedule. Just to get it out of the way, the Oklahoma game will not be on this list as we instead want to focus on the Longhorns' new matchups.

Without further ado, let's get into the list.

3. at Arkansas Razorbacks

An unfortunate effect of conference realignment is that many storied rivalries fall by the wayside, and Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big XII is causing this as well. However, it also allows for old rivalries to start anew, as is the case for the Longhorns and Razorbacks. Rest assured, this won't be the only old rivalry on this list.

Texas football and Arkansas have played each other 79 times, dating back all the way to 1894. The Longhorns lead the series 56-23, but the Razorbacks have won the last two meetings, including a 40-21 thumping at home in 2021.

The only teams Texas has played more are Oklahoma and in-state foes Baylor, Rice, Texas A&M and TCU. Texas and Arkansas were also rivals in the Southwest Conference from 1915-91, and there's still plenty of bad blood. Even after the Razorbacks left for the SEC, they've still played the Longhorns six times since.

Arkansas has come back to prominence recently under head coach Sam Pittman, so if both teams are good when this game happens, expect a very intense affair.

2. vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Unlike the other teams on this list, Georgia doesn't have too much history with Texas football. The Longhorns and Bulldogs have only played five times, with Texas winning four of them. The only recent meeting was the 2019 Sugar Bowl, which Texas won 28-21.

However, for what this matchup lacks in history, it more than makes up for in sheer excitement. The Longhorns get to welcome the current back-to-back champs to Austin, and there's a decent chance the Bulldogs could be three-time champs when this game rolls around. Last season's matchup against Alabama shows how well the Longhorns faithful welcome a strong opponent.

With both teams being massive brands with winning history, this will be a can't-miss game. It wouldn't be a surprise at all to see College Gameday in Austin for this game.

1. at Texas A&M Aggies

What else could have possibly taken the top spot on this list? College football fans have been dying to see this rivalry return from the moment it ended in 2011. Now, it won't be long before these two hated foes finally reunite on the field.

The Texas-Texas A&M rivalry dates all the way back to 1894, much like the Longhorns' feud with Arkansas. Texas has faced Texas A&M 118 times, tied for the most of any opponent with Oklahoma. The Longhorns and Aggies were conference rivals in the Southwest Conference from 1915-95, then in the Big XII from 1996-2011. Texas leads the all-time series 76-37-5, winning the most recent meeting in 2011 27-25.

Needless to say, there will be no love lost when they finally meet again in 2024, almost certainly on Thanksgiving weekend.