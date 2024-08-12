The 2024 college football season is a big one for the University of Texas. They are making their transition to the SEC after years of dominating the Big 12 conference. That program also lost a number of key players from last year's team that made the College Football Playoff. Luckily for Texas football, they brought in a ton of outstanding players to their team for the 2024 season through the transfer portal. Many of those players will help them this year, but Isaiah Bond looks like the one who should provide the most impact.

Isaiah Bond the big play threat

The University of Alabama has a lengthy track record of producing extremely dynamic wide receivers into the NFL. Players like Jaylen Waddle, DeVonta Smith, and Calvin Ridley, among others, are more recent examples of stars who have come from that program. Isaiah Bond looked like he was poised to join that group of stars with his play last season.

Alabama did not have the most dynamic aerial attack last season with Jalen Milroe at quarterback. Milroe wasn't the most consistent quarterback in the short and intermediate game. However, he really shined as a deep ball thrower, which suited Bond's game perfectly. Bond averaged 12.9 and 13.9 yards per game in his two seasons at Tuscaloosa.

But Bond can do more than just take the top off of defenses and should have every chance to prove so in Austin. He looks like a great fit on paper in former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian's scheme. Bond also gets the benefit of playing with Quinn Ewers, who should be able to get him the ball in all areas of the field. This looks like a great fit for all parties.

The new number one receiver?

Not only does Bond's fit with Texas football look clean, but they also needed him. They lost their three best wide receivers from last year's College Football Playoff team to the NFL in April. Xavier Worthy got drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and Adonai Mitchell went in Round 2. Jordan Whittington also was selected in the sixth round.

In addition to those two, former Wyoming receiver Isaiah Neyor left the program to enroll at the University of Nebraska. Running back Jonathon Brooks and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders also went fairly early in the 2024 NFL Draft, too. Just about everyone who was entrusted with a big role on last year's team is now gone.

That's where Bond comes in. He, along with fellow transfers Silas Bolden and Matthew Golden will be entrusted to make up Texas' wide receiver core for the 2024 NFL season. Both of those players are talented in their own right, but neither have the pedigree that Bond does. Bond was the 72nd-best prospect in the 2022 recruiting class according to ESPN. Golden was 261 that year. Bolden was not ranked in 2021.

Bond only became available in the transfer portal after head coach Nick Saban shockingly retired from coaching. Texas football became the beneficiaries and was able to get a player who looks like a great fit in their offense. He also fills a massive need. Their receiver core is brand new after just about everyone who caught passes last year left for the NFL.

Bond fits both of those boxes. Getting him out of the transfer portal for the 2024 season and beyond was a massive win for Texas. Watch out for Bond to have a massive year in Austin.