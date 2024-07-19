One of the biggest games of the college football season will take place in Ann Arbor, Michigan week two as Texas football will travel to take on the defending national champion Michigan football team. Both the Wolverines and Longhorns made the College Football Playoff last season, and it is their expectation to make it again this year as 12 teams will get in. This is a huge game, and there is another layer to it for Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers who transferred from Ohio State.

Before Quinn Ewers was with the Texas football team, he was playing in the Big Ten for Ohio State. The Buckeyes and Michigan football have arguably the biggest rivalry in all of sports, not just college football, so Ewers learned to dislike the Wolverines very quickly.

Ewers was never the starter for Ohio State and his stay in Columbus didn't last very long, but that rivalry runs deep, and he has still has that hatred for Michigan. During SEC Media Days, he referred to the Wolverines as “The Team Up North”, which is what Ohio State calls them.

“Going up to The Big House, it’s gonna be an awesome environment,” Ewers said, according to a post by Evan Kamikow. “The place is gonna be rocking, especially all the hype because it’s an early game. They’re coming off a really big win – the national championship. Yeah, The Team Up North.”

Ohio State fans will certainly be cheering for their former backup QB to take down Michigan in Ann Arbor week two. It doesn't matter who the Wolverines are playing, Buckeyes fans are going to be rooting for their opponent to take them down, and it goes both ways. These teams do not like each other.

Michigan has also beaten Ohio State three years in a row now, so Quinn Ewers is hoping that he can take down the Wolverines himself as his former team has not been able to get the job done.

We will learn a lot from this Michigan-Texas game

Both Michigan football and Texas football are expected to be very good this season, and it's a real treat that we get to see them battle it out so early on in the season. It should be a fantastic game, but we will also learn a lot about these teams.

The Wolverines are Longhorns are both expected to have good years, but they are in very different boats heading into the 2024 season. Both are coming off of big accomplishments last season, but Texas is returning their head coach and most of their production. Michigan, on the other hand, will be breaking in a new head coach, and they also lost most of their production to the NFL. This game will mostly answer a lot of questions about the Wolverines. If they win, it won't necessarily mean that Texas is worse than expected, it will just show that Michigan did a good job of reloading on talent. Still, this is also a chance for Texas to prove that they are as good as advertised.

There are a lot of good games in non-conference play this year, but this Michigan-Texas game might be the best. If you're a college football fan, you're going to want to see it. It will be at noon on September 7th, and it will be airing on Fox.