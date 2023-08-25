Another season of college football is about to begin, and like most years, Texas football is expected to be very good. However, the Longhorns have had trouble meeting expectations recently, so whether or not they rise to the occasion is a major question mark. Texas is loaded with weapons on offense, and the Longhorns specifically have a very intriguing quarterback room. Quinn Ewers will be the starter, but they also have five-star recruit Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. Everyone is excited to see Arch Manning make his college debut for Texas, but not everybody is sold on his talent quite let.

“To be determined,” CFB analyst Brad Powers said in regards to Arch Manning's talent level on The Volume. “Not everyone can come in and be the second coming right away. Let's give him a year. Let's wait until his sophomore season, I know nobody has any patience anymore. The hot take is this: I think he was a four-star kid with a five-star last name. If you want the sound bite, there you go.”

That is quite the take. Powers has a point when discussing patience and the fact that it will take some time for Manning to adjust to college football with Texas, but the rest of his comment comes as a bit of a surprise.

At the end of the day, Quinn Ewers is going to be the guy for Texas football season. He is a former five-star himself and is capable of leading the Longhorns to a successful season. Manning's time will come, and he will be adjusted to life at Texas when that happens, and then we'll all find out just how good of a QB he really is at the collegiate level.