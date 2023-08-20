An anonymous Big 12 defensive coordinator believes Texas football's freshman quarterback Arch Manning could take the starting job from Quinn Ewers this season, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. Head coach Steve Sarkisian has made it clear that Ewers is the starter, and that hasn't seemed likely to change.

“I would watch for the other kid (Arch Manning) to unseat [Ewers] at some point,” the coach said. Manning is listed as the third string quarterback on the Texas football depth chart, behind Maalik Murphy. He will likely redshirt this season anyways, but it's a bold claim from the anonymous coach, who also thinks Ewers is overrated.

“Damn man, it's really hard to not be successful when you've got all those weapons around you,” the coach said. “Last year, they were really solid at running back, so you don't put a lot of pressure on your quarterback. They're going to be finding their way a little bit. I know he's going to get a lot of hype and all that, but I don't think he's as good [as other Big 12 QBs].

Quinn Ewers was the highest-graded high school prospect ever on the 247Sports Composite. He is tied with Florida State's Jordan Travis for the third-best Heisman odds, per FanDuel. Ewers and the Longhorns may have underperformed last year, but the talent is undeniable. Ewers' arm talent is far superior to Manning's, and he's bound to improve in his second year as a starter. Manning was also the top prospect in his high school class, but he is only a freshman and lacks top-level athleticism.

Texas is the team to beat in the Big 12 this year, and this anonymous defensive coordinator is going to have his hands full preparing for Ewers and the Longhorns' loaded roster.