To the shock of many around the nation, Georgia wide receiver AD Mitchell chose to enter the transfer portal just one week after winning his second National Championship. The young wide receiver has reportedly already found a new home.

According to Steve Samra of on3.com, AD Mitchell is set to transfer to the University of Texas. With his arrival, the Longhorns offense will be adding a legitimate deep threat to their offense.

Mitchell, a former four-star recruit, was at times a go-to target in the Bulldogs offense.

During the 2021 season, Mitchell took the field in 12 games for Georgia. He recorded 29 receptions for 426 receiving yards and four touchdowns,

This past season, an ankle injury limited Mitchell for much of the season. But when healthy, he still managed to make his presence felt. Over six games, he recorded nine receptions for 134 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

While AD Mitchell did not regularly stuff the stat sheet, he did manage to make his presence felt when it mattered the most.

Over Georgia’s last two seasons, as they made four total appearances in the College Football Playoff, Mitchell was a touchdown machine. Mitchell reached the end zone in each of the playoff games when he took the field.

In 2021, he recorded four total receptions for 84 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the two playoff games.

This past season, Mitchell once again showed up in the playoffs. In his first playing time in over a month, he made his presence felt. Over the two games, he recorded four receptions for 65 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Mitchell is just the latest playmaker that Texas has added. If all goes to plan, this team will once again be competitive next season.