Following two seasons at the University of Georgia, wide receiver AD Mitchell has entered the transfer portal according to Jake Rowe of DawgsHQ.

Mitchell, a former four-star recruit in the class of 2021, has spent the last two seasons as a key contributor to the Georgia offense.

During his freshman season in 2021, AD Mitchell played a large role in Georgia’s national championship run. He finished his first season appearing in 12 total games. He recorded 29 receptions for 426 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

In both of Georgia’s playoff games during the 2021 season, Mitchell was a reliable option through the air. He recorded four receptions for 84 receiving yards and two touchdowns in these two games.

This past season, as Georgia won another National Championship, Mitchell played a much smaller role in the Georgia offense. Prior to the College Football Playoff, he appeared in four total games. A high ankle sprain limited him for much of the season.

Prior to getting hurt, Mitchell started the season off in a big way. In Week one, he recorded four receptions for 65 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Mitchell returned to full stretch just in time for the College Football Playoff. And he once again played a key role in them winning the National Championship.

Over the two playoff games, he recorded four receptions for 65 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Why AD Mitchell chose to enter the transfer portal, and where he could land are still unknown. But wherever he goes next will be getting a potential star at wide receiver.