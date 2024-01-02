Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers seems to be leaving all options for his future on the table for now.

Texas football quarterback Quinn Ewers isn't certain what his future holds after his team fell in a close game to Washington in the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs at the Sugar Bowl. Ewers is keeping his options open as to a possible return to Texas, per the Associated Press.

“I’m a human being and I understand what’s ahead,” Ewers said. “But I know that we’re going to work as hard as we can to try to be back. And that’s all we can really do is attack the offseason the right way and just continue to build this team to what it’s capable of being.”

There's a lot of change in the air at Texas. While Ewers does have the option to turn pro, he also has eligibility left in college. Texas, however, has freshman quarterback Arch Manning waiting in the wings, who has already garnered much attention from fans and the press.

Texas football is also changing conferences, heading to the SEC with Oklahoma for the 2024 season. The league schedule for the team is brutal next season, and there's no certainty Texas will reach the College Football Playoffs again, although that's certainly an option.

Texas battled Washington every step of the way in Monday's Sugar Bowl. Ewers finished the game passing for 318 yards and a touchdown, but the Longhorns fell 37-31.

“We all played our hearts out. And I don’t question anybody’s effort in that room — in that locker room at all,” Ewers added. “I couldn’t be more proud of the way that we attacked this year because I know most of y’all didn’t believe that we would be here right now. And we’re going to continue to focus on the opinions inside our four walls and continue to build.”

Texas closed its season at 12-2, winning the Big 12 conference in its final year as a member. Washington heads to the national championship game with a 14-0 record.