Maalik Murphy is heading to Duke!

Not long after he opted to leave the Texas Longhorns and entered the transfer portal, Maalik Murphy has found a new home. According to the latest reports, he's heading to North Carolina to join the Duke football program.

Murphy had generated plenty of interest since he became available in the transfer portal, with both USC football and Georgia reportedly eyeing to lure him to their respective teams. Baylor, South Carolina and Oregon State were also said to be interested. Unfortunately for the aforementioned well-respected programs, the allure of playing for the Blue Devils and becoming an instant contributor for the team was hard to pass up for Murphy.

Duke football and Murphy reportedly have a “verbal commitment” already, with a formal announcement expected to come soon, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. Murphy, who has three years of eligibility remaining, will be immediately available for the Blue Devils and new head coach Manny Diaz.

“Sources: Former Texas quarterback Maalik Murphy has verbally committed to Duke. A formal announcement is expected soon. He’ll be immediately eligible with three years remaining, giving first-year coach Manny Diaz a key building block to start his tenure,” Thamel wrote in his report.

Maalik Murphy is set to replace Riley Leonard, who just transferred to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish a couple of days ago. Murphy will have plenty of opportunities to start and showcase what he can do, something that might be hard to come by in Texas with both Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning staying. In the 2023 season, Murphy tallied 477 yards and three touchdowns against three interceptions in seven appearances–including two starts in injury relief.

Hopefully, Murphy thrives with Duke football and lead the Blue Devils to new heights.