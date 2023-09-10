The Texas football program picked up a huge statement win on the road against the Alabama football program by the score of 34-24, and Quinn Ewers played so well that some people are calling for backup quarterback Arch Manning to transfer.

Quinn Ewers completed 24 of 38 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns in the game, with two of those touchdown passes coming on impressive deep balls in the win for Texas.

With the way Ewers is playing, he is likely on track for being selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, so it seems likely that Arch Manning should have the chance to become the starter at the Texas football program next season when the Longhorns move to the SEC. That did not prevent fans from taking to X and arguing that Manning should transfer. Let's get to some of the best reactions.

Arch Manning looking for the portal pic.twitter.com/n7ZCZTJ0oY — Spencer (@SpencerJSpoony) September 10, 2023

Some of the schools that fans said Manning should transfer to are eyebrow-raising.

Quinn Ewers is a stud. If I was Arch Manning I’d already have my Miami (OH) app filled out. — Jimmy StackHouse (@Bear_Weather) September 10, 2023

While this tweet was likely made in jest, if Ben Roethlisberger could make it in the NFL after playing at Miami (OH), why can't Manning do the same?

With Auburn's struggles at the quarterback position, multiple fans were asking for Manning to transfer there as well.

Arch Manning right now pic.twitter.com/f2w2MksGWG — Chuck Bass (@ChuckBassFF) September 10, 2023

Ewers keeps playing like this .. Archie Manning gonna have to hit the transfer portal. — ✨F.W.Y.B.™✨ (@AKwilliams06) September 10, 2023

While it is fun for some to advocate for Manning to transfer elsewhere, it always seemed as if the plan was for Ewers to start this season for Steve Sarkisian and play well enough to go to the NFL, then have Manning take over in 2024.

Based on Ewers' performance against the Alabama football team, everything is going to plan for Steve Sarkisian.