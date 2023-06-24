From stints with the Atlanta Falcons to Alabama under Nick Saban, Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian has no shortage of experience when it comes to developing quarterbacks. After all, he was one himself, playing college ball at Brigham Young before a brief spell in the CFL. Given his wealth of knowledge, it certainly comes in handy for the Longhorns' uber-talented QB room, headlined by starter Quinn Ewers.

Speaking recently after the end of his second spring with Sarkisian, Ewers compared what he's learned from the HC to “getting a PHD”. That's just how brilliant of a mind Sarkisian has.

Via On3 Sports:

“Man, he’s a great coach. I love being around Coach Sark. You know, like I feel like I’m getting a Ph.D. in football quarterback play,” said Quinn Ewers. “So, I couldn’t be more excited from for him being my coach and just the relationship we’ve built. It’s been great, and I’m excited to see where it goes.”

2022 was a bit of a learning curve for Ewers. In his first campaign as a QB1, the youngster featured in 10 contests, throwing for 15 touchdowns and six interceptions for a total of 2,177 yards. Ewers completed 58.1% of his passes in the process as the Longhorns ultimately finished with an 8-5 record, losing in the Alamo Bowl to Washington.

But, that was one of his best performances of the season, completing 31 of his 47 throws for 369 yards and a touchdown.

Considering how he's developing in the offense ahead of 2023 though, there will be higher expectations for Ewers by the end of the summer. He also knows that if he doesn't perform, there are two guys in Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning who are just waiting for an opportunity.