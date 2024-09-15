When Texas football quarterback Quinn Ewers went down on Saturday with an abdomen injury against the UTSA Roadrunners, the initial reports believed it to be a serious injury that could keep him sidelined for an extended period. Thankfully, Ewers' injury isn't believed to be as serious as first reported. He will likely miss the Longhorns' next game against the ULM Warhawks, according to ESPN college football writer Pete Thamel.

The injury is week-to-week, so Ewers could return by the Longhorns' Week 5 matchup against Mississippi State. Texas' schedule gets much more intense after a Week 6 bye with back-to-back home contests vs. No. 15 Oklahoma and No. 2 Georgia.

Is there a Texas football quarterback controversy between Ewers, Manning?

Arch Manning stepped up with an incredible five-touchdown game in his place last week. He threw for 223 yards on 9-of-12 passing and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 53 yards and a score, including an untouched 67-yard rushing touchdown.

The much-ballyhooed prospect, and nephew to NFL legends Eli and Peyton Manning, couldn't have hit the ground running any faster. Even NBA stars like Trae Young were posting about Arch's instant impact on social media. Former Longhorns superstar Vince Young gave a shoutout to Manning as well.

“Ok respect #16 I see you champ!!” Young posted to X.

As if the hype wasn't strong enough, Texas football is the new No. 1 ranked team in the AP Top 25, overtaking the Georgia Bulldogs, who eked out a 13-12 win against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.

Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian was proud of Manning to get the job done right away, per a press conference via Inside Texas.

“There's nothing like being in the game and playing, and playing in front of 105,000 people is not the easiest thing to do. I was really proud of Arch and what he was able to do,” Sarkisian said.

Through three games, the Longhorns have the No. 10 offense in FBS by gaining 516 yards per game and are tied for fourth in touchdowns scored.