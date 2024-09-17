Texas football quarterback Quinn Ewers has one powerful voice in his corner. Former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel says that Ewers should continue starting for the team once he's back from injury. Texas is led by legacy player Arch Manning while Ewers recovers from an abdominal strain.

“I think obviously what [Quinn’s] done the last few years there, and even this year, this is very much still Quinn’s job,” Manziel said, per Action Network and reported by On3.

Ewers is out hurt after suffering an abdominal strain against UTSA in a Week 3 game. Manning came in and threw four touchdown passes for the Longhorns, while rushing for another touchdown. His phenomenal performance has him already getting some Heisman buzz.

“For Arch to come in and do what he did that early — read the play to perfection and just outrace everyone to the end zone — I think it’s something that when you’re watching on Saturday, everyone’s eyes kind of opened up a little bit,” Manziel added.

Texas is now 3-0 on the season and ranked no. 1 in the Associated Press College Football poll.

Quinn Ewers has done quite well for Texas football

Ewers has posted some incredible numbers himself while at Texas. The senior quarterback led the team to the 2023 College Football Playoff, after winning the Big 12 Conference championship in the team's last year as a member. Texas lost in a semi-final game to Washington in 2023.

This season, Ewers is picking up where he left off. He led the Longhorns to an impressive win at Michigan in Week 2. On the season, Ewers has 691 passing yards with 8 touchdowns, to just two interceptions. He's completed a whopping 73 percent of his passes this season before getting hurt.

Ewers' injury is not expected to keep him out the rest of the year. He is considered week-to-week, and may be able to return far sooner than expected. He will miss the team's next game against Louisiana Monroe, so Arch Manning will get at least one more week under center.

Manning has been patient for Texas football. The relative of Super Bowl winning quarterbacks Eli and Peyton would surely be starting at most college football programs. He's been fine with learning the playbook at Texas, and sitting behind Ewers. It's worked out well so far, as Manning has looked extremely sharp in his performances.

Texas plays Louisiana Monroe Saturday as it looks to improve to 4-0 on the season. Ewers will surely be cheering on Manning as the Longhorns' offense gets going.