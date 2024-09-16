The Texas football program picked up a 56-7 win over UTSA on Saturday, and moved to the No. 1 spot in the AP poll after Georgia narrowly beat Kentucky by the score of 13-12. It is the first time in 16 years that Texas is in the No. 1 spot in the AP poll, but defensive back Michael Taaffe said the team has bigger goals over the course of this season.

“If we just settle right now, then we're not gonna be legendary,” Michael Taaffe said, via Wescott Eberts of Burnt Orange Nation. “Our goal coming here was to be a legendary, to get our year 2024 to be on this DKR stadium and that's our goal. That's what we're striving for every single day.”

The start to the season has gone about as good as it possibly could have for Texas football, with the exception of quarterback Quinn Ewers getting hurt in the UTSA game. Luckily, Quinn Ewers' injury has him questionable for Saturday's game, with a capable backup in Arch Manning prepared to play if he is not able to play. It seems Ewers will still be able to play the majority of the season.

Texas football's road to ‘legendary' season

As Taaffe said, the Longhorns want to be a legendary team, and they certainly have the talent to do so. Steve Sarkisian has put together a very talented team, and that was on display by them going into Michigan and winning in blowout fashion. Not many teams can do that. There will be many high-profile games that will be tougher than the Michigan game for Texas down the stretch this season.

The next big test is the Red River Rivalry game against Oklahoma on Oct. 12, which will always be a big game. The following week is arguably the biggest regular season game on the schedule for any teams his year, as Texas will host No. 2-ranked Georgia. This is the type of matchup that was expected when Texas joined the SEC.

If all goes to plan, Texas will be in the SEC championship game as well, and in a good position with a good seed in the new 12-team playoff format.

Based on how Taaffe is speaking, Texas undoubtedly is going for an undefeated season, but those games against Oklahoma and Georgia will be the biggest ones to watch in the regular season.

It will be interesting to see how the longhorns fare.